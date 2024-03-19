Italian PM opposes sending troops to Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opposes sending Western troops to Ukraine, where the Russian Federation is waging an aggressive war.

Source: ANSA, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Regarding France's proposal for possible direct (military) intervention... our position is not in favour of this hypothesis, which is a harbinger of a dangerous escalation that should be avoided at all costs," Meloni said during a speech in the Senate on the eve of the summit of EU leaders.

According to Bloomberg, she criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for putting pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take a more decisive stance, warning of the "existential" threat that Russia poses to the EU.

At the same time, the Italian Prime Minister stated that negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin are pointless.

"How can you sit at the negotiating table with someone who has never respected any agreement?" Meloni asked rhetorically.

Earlier, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said he opposed sending Western troops to Ukraine as that would stand in the way of diplomacy.

Macron stated that "it should not be ruled out" that Western troops might be sent to Ukraine. Later, he added that his remarks, which have caused a stir, were carefully thought through.

Macron added that in the event that Western troops are deployed in Ukraine, French forces will not launch an offensive against Russia.

