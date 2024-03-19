All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Italian PM opposes sending troops to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:11
Italian PM opposes sending troops to Ukraine
Giorgia Meloni. Stock photo: Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opposes sending Western troops to Ukraine, where the Russian Federation is waging an aggressive war.

Source: ANSA, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Regarding France's proposal for possible direct (military) intervention... our position is not in favour of this hypothesis, which is a harbinger of a dangerous escalation that should be avoided at all costs," Meloni said during a speech in the Senate on the eve of the summit of EU leaders.

Advertisement:

According to Bloomberg, she criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for putting pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take a more decisive stance, warning of the "existential" threat that Russia poses to the EU.

At the same time, the Italian Prime Minister stated that negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin are pointless.

"How can you sit at the negotiating table with someone who has never respected any agreement?" Meloni asked rhetorically.

Earlier, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said he opposed sending Western troops to Ukraine as that would stand in the way of diplomacy.

Macron stated that "it should not be ruled out" that Western troops might be sent to Ukraine. Later, he added that his remarks, which have caused a stir, were carefully thought through.

Macron added that in the event that Western troops are deployed in Ukraine, French forces will not launch an offensive against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ItalyUkrainewarArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Italy
Ukraine and Italy sign security agreement – video
Prime ministers of Canada, Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv
Italy to sign security agreement with Ukraine in near future, Meloni to chair G7 meeting on 24 February
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: