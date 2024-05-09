All Sections
Possible consumption restrictions for industry on 9 May – Ukrainian Energy Ministry

Economichna PravdaThursday, 9 May 2024, 11:45
Possible consumption restrictions for industry on 9 May – Ukrainian Energy Ministry
Stock photo: Getty Images

Electricity supply to industrial consumers in Ukraine was restricted yesterday due to significant damage to energy facilities. These restrictions may continue for industrial users today as well.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Ministry

There may be consumption restrictions for industry today as well.

"Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies have already been made from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. Emergency assistance is also expected during the evening peak hours of electricity consumption," the statement reads.

Due to network constraints on the transmission system operator's lines, scheduled outages were implemented yesterday in Kharkiv Oblast and for industrial consumers in Kryvyi Rih. These restrictions are still in effect today.

Background: 

  • On 8 May, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in 6 Ukrainian oblasts. It was reported that consumption restrictions on electricity might be applied in the evening hours.
  • Subsequently, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Centre was forced to restrict energy supply to industry and businesses from 18:00 to 23:00.

Subjects: energyattack
