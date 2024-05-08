Russian forces hit power generation facility in Lviv Oblast with cruise missiles

Russian troops attacked two critical power infrastructure facilities in Lviv Oblast on the morning of 8 May, hitting Chervonohrad and Stryi districts and causing fires.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram and on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Kozytskyi: "The invaders hit a power generation facility in Chervonohrad district with cruise missiles at around 05:00. There are two seats of fire. Firefighters are working at the scene. Special appliances have been engaged. People living nearby are in no danger."

Details: The official added that another Russian missile hit a critical energy infrastructure facility in Stryi district.

The Russians struck Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles during the second air raid, the warning for which was issued in Lviv Oblast at 06:27. Kozytskyi stressed that critical and residential infrastructure had not been damaged.

"No casualties have been reported in our oblast so far. All critical basic services in Lviv Oblast are operating as usual. The information may be updated," Kozytskyi concluded.

On air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, Kozytskyi noted that gas infrastructure in the Stryi district and a thermal power station in the Chervonohrad district had been hit.

Later he added that, based on early reports, 12 Russian missiles reached Lviv Oblast overnight. Soldiers from Air Command Zakhid (West) and mobile fire groups shot down eight of them.

Background:

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

No hits or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.

The Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts. The oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia came under Russian fire. The Russians hit three thermal power plants owned by DTEK, causing serious damage to their equipment.

A fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, while hits were recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast due to the Russian missile attack.

Russian forces damaged a critical infrastructure facility, 13 residential buildings and dozens of garages in Kirovohrad Oblast during a missile attack, injuring a child. Strikes were also recorded in Poltava Oblast.

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that Russian troops had targeted Ukraine with 55 missiles of various types and 21 attack drones and that 59 Russian aerial targets had been destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units.

