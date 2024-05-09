All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russians are accumulating forces on different fronts, Ukraine's allies aware of it

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN, Serhiy SydorenkoThursday, 9 May 2024, 15:29
Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are using their initiative in Ukraine's east to build up new forces, which Ukrainian partners are aware of.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on Thursday

Quote: "With an increase in military supplies, we will be able to stop them [the Russian forces – ed.] in the east. They currently have the initiative there. It's not a secret. We need to stop them and take the initiative. This can only be done with power in our hands."

"As soon as the weapons supply arrives, we will put an end to their initiative in the country’s east. Of course, they took advantage of the situation by increasing their army strength in our country’s north and east. Everywhere. Kharkiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast. They are increasing their numbers everywhere."

"The most important thing we know is that we see this increase. We know they aren't doing as well as they expected. But I'm not saying this as a consolation. These are the realities that our allies live in. It's impossible to say later that they did not see it. We operate swiftly, share intelligence, and prioritise strengthening our borders."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that "only the strengthening of our forces on the battlefield will give us the opportunity to prevail" and that all assistance be provided as soon as possible.

Background: Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, is on a visit to Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

