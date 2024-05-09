All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We won't allow anyone to threaten us: Putin's parade remark implies readiness to use nuclear weapons – photo

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 9 May 2024, 11:07
We won't allow anyone to threaten us: Putin's parade remark implies readiness to use nuclear weapons – photo
Photo from the video of Putin's address during the 9 May 2024 parade.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during his speech at the 9 May parade, accused the West of "distorting the truth about World War II" and hinted at his readiness to use strategic nuclear weapons.

Source: Putin’s address

Details: The Kremlin leader once again threatened with Russia's strategic forces, which are on combat alert. The dictator stated that Russia "will do everything it can to prevent global confrontation," but will not allow anyone to threaten it.

Advertisement:

Putin also made his usual accusations against the West of allegedly trying to distort the truth about World War II because "it interferes with colonial policy" and "stokes new regional conflicts, interethnic and interreligious strife, to go against new centres of development." Additionally, the Russian dictator claims that in the early years of the Great Patriotic War, the USSR fought against Nazism alone, while "almost all of Europe worked for Hitler."

Furthermore, Putin called all participants in the special operation heroes and compared them to World War II veterans. 

During the parade, autonomous launch vehicles of the Yars missile system were driven across the square.

 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaPutin
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 35 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
Russia claims Ukrainian UAVs attacked oil depot, explosions and fires in Russia's Belgorod – photos, video
Zelenskyy: Disrupting any offensive actions by Russia is urgent priority
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: