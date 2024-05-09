We won't allow anyone to threaten us: Putin's parade remark implies readiness to use nuclear weapons – photo

Photo from the video of Putin's address during the 9 May 2024 parade.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during his speech at the 9 May parade, accused the West of "distorting the truth about World War II" and hinted at his readiness to use strategic nuclear weapons.

Source: Putin’s address

Details: The Kremlin leader once again threatened with Russia's strategic forces, which are on combat alert. The dictator stated that Russia "will do everything it can to prevent global confrontation," but will not allow anyone to threaten it.

Putin also made his usual accusations against the West of allegedly trying to distort the truth about World War II because "it interferes with colonial policy" and "stokes new regional conflicts, interethnic and interreligious strife, to go against new centres of development." Additionally, the Russian dictator claims that in the early years of the Great Patriotic War, the USSR fought against Nazism alone, while "almost all of Europe worked for Hitler."

Furthermore, Putin called all participants in the special operation heroes and compared them to World War II veterans.

During the parade, autonomous launch vehicles of the Yars missile system were driven across the square.

