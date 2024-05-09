All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia claims Ukrainian UAVs attacked oil depot, explosions and fires in Russia's Belgorod – photos, video

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 9 May 2024, 04:06
Russia claims Ukrainian UAVs attacked oil depot, explosions and fires in Russia's Belgorod – photos, video
Photo: Russian Telegram channels

Ukrainian drones purportedly attacked an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near the city of Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 8-9 May, and there were explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod, with fires breaking out.

Source: BBC News Russian; Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets, citing the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Initially, Russian media and Telegram channels reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had supposedly attempted to attack an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near Anapa using a UAV.

Advertisement:

Later, the Russian authorities, in particular Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters, confirmed that a drone strike on the Yurovka oil depot had taken place.

The operational headquarters said in a statement: "About 6 UAVs have been jammed, but several have crashed on the territory of the oil depot. This caused a fire, damaging several storage tanks."

The statement added that 62 people and 20 fire appliances were involved in putting out the fire.

Later, Russian Telegram channels reported on explosions and fires in the Russian city of Belgorod and released photos and videos.

 
Photo: Telegram-based news outlet Astra
 
A fire in Belgorod. 
Photo: Telegram-based news outlet Astra

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiafiredroneswar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 35 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
Zelenskyy: Disrupting any offensive actions by Russia is urgent priority
Top NATO general comments on Russian advance: Progress limited, Ukraine can still win
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: