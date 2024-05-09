Russia claims Ukrainian UAVs attacked oil depot, explosions and fires in Russia's Belgorod – photos, video

Ukrainian drones purportedly attacked an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near the city of Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 8-9 May, and there were explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod, with fires breaking out.

Source: BBC News Russian; Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets, citing the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Initially, Russian media and Telegram channels reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had supposedly attempted to attack an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near Anapa using a UAV.

Later, the Russian authorities, in particular Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters, confirmed that a drone strike on the Yurovka oil depot had taken place.

The operational headquarters said in a statement: "About 6 UAVs have been jammed, but several have crashed on the territory of the oil depot. This caused a fire, damaging several storage tanks."

The statement added that 62 people and 20 fire appliances were involved in putting out the fire.

Later, Russian Telegram channels reported on explosions and fires in the Russian city of Belgorod and released photos and videos.

Photo: Telegram-based news outlet Astra

A fire in Belgorod. Photo: Telegram-based news outlet Astra

Вибухи та пожежі в російському Бєлгороді вночі 9 травня 2024 року. Відео: телеграм-канал Astra pic.twitter.com/nWA1BPPFdt — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 9, 2024

