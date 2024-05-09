All Sections
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 35 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 May 2024, 07:48
A Ukrainian defender. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,300 soldiers, 11 tanks, 35 armoured combat vehicles, and 23 artillery systems over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]

  • 478,730 (+1,300) military personnel;
  • 7,429 (+11) tanks;
  • 14,281 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,340 (+23) artillery systems;
  • 1,058 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 793 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 349 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,775 (+47) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,192 (+41) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 16,618 (+69) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,027 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

