Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 35 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
Thursday, 9 May 2024, 07:48
Russian forces have lost 1,300 soldiers, 11 tanks, 35 armoured combat vehicles, and 23 artillery systems over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]
- 478,730 (+1,300) military personnel;
- 7,429 (+11) tanks;
- 14,281 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,340 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,058 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 793 (+1) air defence systems;
- 349 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,775 (+47) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,192 (+41) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,618 (+69) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,027 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
