Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 35 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,300 soldiers, 11 tanks, 35 armoured combat vehicles, and 23 artillery systems over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]

478,730 (+1,300) military personnel;

7,429 (+11) tanks;

14,281 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;

12,340 (+23) artillery systems;

1,058 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

793 (+1) air defence systems;

349 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,775 (+47) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,192 (+41) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

16,618 (+69) vehicles and tankers;

2,027 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

