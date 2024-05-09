Western intelligence predicts more Russian attacks on Ukraine in coming weeks – CNN

Western intelligence has information that Russia will soon intensify its air and ground attacks on Ukraine to take advantage of the time needed for Kyiv to receive sufficient weapons and ammunition from the recently approved US military aid package.

Source: three officials aware of the intelligence quoted by CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: CNN's sources reported that there will be some time between the approval of funding to help Ukraine and the arrival of most of it, making a significant difference on the contact line which Russia will try to use to its advantage.

They acknowledge that the months that US aid has been delayed have resulted in real losses for Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, both in terms of territory and people.

CNN says that Western and Ukrainian officials believe that the immediate threat of increased attacks is related to Russia's plans to launch a large-scale offensive "in early summer". They mentioned Russia's continued partial mobilisation in this context.

One US military official, assessing Ukraine's prospects in the coming weeks, even with military aid, told CNN: "Best case scenario is to hold the contact line."

In recent weeks, Russia has devoted massive resources into Ukrainian defences along the eastern front, advancing towards three key points: the military hub of Pokrovsk west of Avdiivka, the strategic heights of Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut, and Kurakhove in the southeast.

The US had previously expressed hope that the new US military aid unblocked by Congress will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine eventually regain the initiative on the battlefield, but a large-scale Ukrainian offensive is unlikely in the near future.

In addition, the NYT reported that the US considers it unlikely that Ukraine's defences will collapse.

