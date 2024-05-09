All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Western intelligence predicts more Russian attacks on Ukraine in coming weeks – CNN

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 9 May 2024, 22:59
Western intelligence predicts more Russian attacks on Ukraine in coming weeks – CNN
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Western intelligence has information that Russia will soon intensify its air and ground attacks on Ukraine to take advantage of the time needed for Kyiv to receive sufficient weapons and ammunition from the recently approved US military aid package.

Source: three officials aware of the intelligence quoted by CNN, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: CNN's sources reported that there will be some time between the approval of funding to help Ukraine and the arrival of most of it, making a significant difference on the contact line which Russia will try to use to its advantage.

Advertisement:

They acknowledge that the months that US aid has been delayed have resulted in real losses for Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, both in terms of territory and people.

CNN says that Western and Ukrainian officials believe that the immediate threat of increased attacks is related to Russia's plans to launch a large-scale offensive "in early summer". They mentioned Russia's continued partial mobilisation in this context.

One US military official, assessing Ukraine's prospects in the coming weeks, even with military aid, told CNN: "Best case scenario is to hold the contact line."

In recent weeks, Russia has devoted massive resources into Ukrainian defences along the eastern front, advancing towards three key points: the military hub of Pokrovsk west of Avdiivka, the strategic heights of Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut, and Kurakhove in the southeast.

The US had previously expressed hope that the new US military aid unblocked by Congress will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine eventually regain the initiative on the battlefield, but a large-scale Ukrainian offensive is unlikely in the near future.

In addition, the NYT reported that the US considers it unlikely that Ukraine's defences will collapse.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: defence intelligencewar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
defence intelligence
Russia's seemingly endless stockpiles. How many long-range missiles does Russia have left, and how have its tactics for large-scale strikes changed?
UK Defence Intelligence assesses risks posed by upgraded Russian Kh-101 cruise missile
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on announcement of nuclear weapons exercises in Russia: We see nothing but words
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: