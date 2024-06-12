Polish fighter scrambled during nighttime Russian attack on Ukraine

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command has reported that some of their fighter jets had been scrambled because of a Russian attack on Ukraine with missiles and Shahed attack drones.

Source: Polish Armed Forces Operational Command on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Please note that in the southeastern part of the country, there may be an increase in noise levels due to the launch of Polish and allied aircraft in our airspace."

Advertisement:

Details: The military reported that they were observing the Russians launching cruise missiles and Shahed attack drones at targets located, among other regions, in Ukraine’s west.

The Polish military pointed out that the last such intensified activity of Russian aircraft, during which strikes were carried out on Ukraine’s west, was recorded on the night of 6-7 June this year.

"All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and RSZ Operational Command is constantly monitoring the situation," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!