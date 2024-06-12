All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish fighter scrambled during nighttime Russian attack on Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 June 2024, 04:45
Polish fighter scrambled during nighttime Russian attack on Ukraine
A fighter jet. Photo: Polish Armed Forces Operational Command

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command has reported that some of their fighter jets had been scrambled because of a Russian attack on Ukraine with missiles and Shahed attack drones.

Source: Polish Armed Forces Operational Command on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Please note that in the southeastern part of the country, there may be an increase in noise levels due to the launch of Polish and allied aircraft in our airspace."

Advertisement:

Details: The military reported that they were observing the Russians launching cruise missiles and Shahed attack drones at targets located, among other regions, in Ukraine’s west.

The Polish military pointed out that the last such intensified activity of Russian aircraft, during which strikes were carried out on Ukraine’s west, was recorded on the night of 6-7 June this year.

"All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and RSZ Operational Command is constantly monitoring the situation," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandRussiaUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Poland
Warsaw estimates Russia can store up to 100 tactical nuclear warheads in Kaliningrad
Polish president signs amendments to law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees
Polish aircraft scrambled during Russian attack on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: