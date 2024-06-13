Russian aircraft has dropped almost 100 high-explosive bombs over last few months – media

Belgorod on 4 May after a Russian FAB glide bomb fell on the city. Photo: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast

Russian media reports that Russian aircraft bombed Belgorod Oblast in Russia and Ukrainian occupied territories at least 93 times over the last four months.

Source: ASTRA with reference to sources in emergency services of Belgorod Oblast

Details: At least five aerial bombs were detected in Belgorod Oblast in Russia on 11-12 June: in the village of Nekludove, in the village of Batratskaya Dacha, in the village of Novostroevka, near the village of Leninskoe and in the village of Tsepliaevo-Druhe.

In all five cases no people were injured.

On 4 May a Russian aircraft dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb on the city of Belgorod, which resulted in 7 people being injured, and 31 households and 10 cars being damaged.

The local authorities hid the fact of the strike, just like the fact that it was a Russian bomb.

Thus, the Russian Air Force has accidentally bombed Belgorod Oblast and the occupied territories of Ukraine at least 93 times over the past four months.

Almost 40 more aerial bombs dropped on the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast cannot be removed for fear of detonation, journalists say.

