All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hundreds of firefighters have been putting out fire caused by Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast for more than a day – photo

Roman PetrenkoThursday, 13 June 2024, 16:04
Hundreds of firefighters have been putting out fire caused by Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast for more than a day – photo
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire at an industrial facility caused by a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June is still being put out.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The firefighters have not managed to put out the blaze after more than a day.

Advertisement:

249 firefighters, 98 appliances and 4 fire trains are working on site.

 

Background:

  • Due to a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on 11-12 June a fire broke out at an industrial facility.
  • Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 Russian air targets out of 30 launched, including 5 missiles and 24 kamikaze drones, on the night of 11-12 June.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyiv Oblastmissile strikeattack
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Fire at industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast caused by Russian attack taking over 24 hours to extinguish
Cluster munitions elements found scattered after Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photo
Industrial facility ablaze in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: