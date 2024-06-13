Hundreds of firefighters have been putting out fire caused by Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast for more than a day – photo
Thursday, 13 June 2024, 16:04
A fire at an industrial facility caused by a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June is still being put out.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The firefighters have not managed to put out the blaze after more than a day.
249 firefighters, 98 appliances and 4 fire trains are working on site.
Background:
- Due to a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on 11-12 June a fire broke out at an industrial facility.
- Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 Russian air targets out of 30 launched, including 5 missiles and 24 kamikaze drones, on the night of 11-12 June.
