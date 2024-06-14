Zelenskyy's office releases full text of security agreement with US

Ukraine's presidential office has published the full text of the 10-year bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the United States to strengthen Kyiv's defence capabilities, which was signed in Italy at the G7 summit on 13 June.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The security agreement contains nine articles and an annex. It provides for principles of cooperation; cooperation in defence and security, and cooperation in economic recovery and reforms.

Quote from the agreement regarding the "just peace", in particular: "The Parties recognise that Ukraine will not be secure until its sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully restored through a just peace that respects Ukraine’s rights under international law, including the UN Charter.

The Parties therefore shall cooperate to advance a just and lasting peace that has broad global support. The United States welcomes Ukraine’s ongoing efforts, including through Ukraine’s Peace Formula, to engage the international community in establishing the principles of a just and sustainable peace."

Read the full text of the bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the US here.

Background: On 13 June, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement at the G7 summit in Italy to strengthen Kyiv's defence capabilities.

