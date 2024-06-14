All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

This is strongest agreement with America in 33 years of independence – Zelenskyy – video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 June 2024, 00:22
This is strongest agreement with America in 33 years of independence – Zelenskyy – video
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the security agreement with the United States brings Ukraine and the United States to the level of a true alliance.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 13 June

Quote: "The historic result with the United States is a bilateral security agreement that brings our relations to the level of a true alliance. This is the strongest agreement with America in all 33 years of our independence. There is a legally binding component of the agreement, and there are highly useful details on air defence and aircraft."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that the United States would help Ukraine supply fighter squadrons – as many fighters as Ukraine needs, according to the agreement.

Quote: "I also spoke with the leaders about accelerating pilot training. Importantly, the agreement with the United States now stipulates support for Ukraine both during wartime and in peacetime. It is truly long-term. We have the same vision of peace – peace that is just for our people. Thank you, President Biden, thank you to both parties and chambers of Congress, thank you, America!"

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Agreement with US contains provisions for supply of Patriots and F-16 jets
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit – photo
Ukraine to sign security agreement with Japan at G7 summit
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: