This is strongest agreement with America in 33 years of independence – Zelenskyy – video

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the security agreement with the United States brings Ukraine and the United States to the level of a true alliance.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 13 June

Quote: "The historic result with the United States is a bilateral security agreement that brings our relations to the level of a true alliance. This is the strongest agreement with America in all 33 years of our independence. There is a legally binding component of the agreement, and there are highly useful details on air defence and aircraft."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the United States would help Ukraine supply fighter squadrons – as many fighters as Ukraine needs, according to the agreement.

Quote: "I also spoke with the leaders about accelerating pilot training. Importantly, the agreement with the United States now stipulates support for Ukraine both during wartime and in peacetime. It is truly long-term. We have the same vision of peace – peace that is just for our people. Thank you, President Biden, thank you to both parties and chambers of Congress, thank you, America!"

