"An example to Russian soldiers": Ukraine's marines replenish prisoner swap stocks near Vovchansk – video

A video has been released showing a Russian soldier being taken prisoner by Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky's 36th Marine Brigade in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: 36th Marine Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "The Bilynsky [Brigade]'s marines near Vovchansk continue to replenish the stock of prisoners to exchange so that our brothers might return from Russian dungeons.

This occupier chose life, which we continue to advise Russian soldiers to do. If not, we have enough lead for each one of them."

