Air raids in Kharkiv Oblast last 16 hours a day on average

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 June 2024, 17:49
Stock photo: Getty Images

Air raids in Kharkiv Oblast last an average of 16 hours a day, creating significant complications for business.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Syniehubov stressed that the Russians are still attacking populated areas and destroying civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast.

At present, about 50,000 people in the oblast have no electricity because of Russia's actions. Utility companies are working to restore the power supply, but their efforts are being hindered by the proximity of the settlements to the Russian border.

Quote: "Business operations are hampered by the constant air raids, which last an average of 16 hours. There are also rolling blackouts in place. We are in constant touch with our retailers in order to maintain their presence in the oblast."

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastair-raid warningwar
