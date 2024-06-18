All Sections
Ukraine presents strike drone analogous to Russian Lancet at military exhibition in France – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 18 June 2024, 16:21
Photo: Defense Express

Ukraine demonstrated the Mace kamikaze drone, which is often referred to as an analog of the Lancet UAV, at the Eurosatory 2024 defence industry exhibition in France.

Source: Defense Express

Details: The UAC company presented the drone at the stand of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI). Regarding the name, in the brochure it is called Mace, but the writing on the wings directly states that its original name is in Ukrainian – Bulava.

Reportedly, the similarity to the Lancet UAV is associated both with the tasks that this drone is intended to perform and with its aerodynamic design featuring X-shaped wings.

 
Photo: Defense Express

The Mace drone has a total takeoff weight of 11 kg, with 3.6 kg allocated to its warhead. The drone's warhead is combined and includes cumulative, armour-piercing, and thermobaric components.

 
Photo: Defense Express

The Mace drone, with a cruising speed of 100 km/h, can remain airborne for over 50 minutes. It is powered by an electric motor and has a wingspan of approximately 1.6 metres, with a total length of about 1.5 metres.

Among other features, the drone can be used both during the day and at night, and it includes automatic target detection and machine vision tracking, along with high resistance to electronic warfare measures. 

It detects spoofing, utilises an encrypted data transmission channel, and employs MESH technology (relay) to achieve a strike range of over 60 km. It can also be integrated into a unified network with reconnaissance drones.

The Mace drone uses a catapult for launch. In addition to being able to engage operator-designated targets, it also has the capability to strike specified coordinates.

For reference: Eurosatory is held every two years. This time, the exhibition features over 2,000 companies from 61 countries, as well as international organisations. Among them is the European Commission, which, as a relatively new participant in this event, has intensified its defence industry development strategy following the onset of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

