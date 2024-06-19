Khortytsia Group spokesperson on threat of Russian offensive on Borova: no need to panic

Commenting on a statement by the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade that the Russians are trying to capture the village of Borova, Izium district (Kharkiv Oblast), the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, said that the defence forces of Ukraine are ready for any development of events.

Source: Voloshyn, on air of national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There is no need to panic and spread the information that 'the enemy is coming' in the society. The leadership of the Armed Forces and the top political leadership are aware of this information, appropriate measures are being taken, everything is known about the enemy... [...] the defence forces are ready for any development of events, our defenders will give an adequate response in that direction as well."

Details: Voloshyn stressed that "we know everything about the enemy", and probably the information will also be announced by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine whose units are deployed in this area.

Background:

Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade's defenders stated that the Russians had increased their presence in Luhansk Oblast and were attempting to conquer settlements on the axis of Cherneshchyna to Pershotravneve, with the village of Borova located next to it.

