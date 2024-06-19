Putin and Kim Jong Un sign agreement foreseeing assistance in case of aggression

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which includes a provision about mutual assistance in case of aggression against either of these states.

Source: Interfax Russia; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Putin said that the signed document provides, among other things, mutual assistance in case of aggression against any of the parties to this agreement.

The Kremlin leader also complained about Western countries supplying weapons to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory. "This is a gross violation of the various international commitments undertaken by Western countries", he said.

Previously:

On the eve of his visit to North Korea, Putin had published an article in which he praised North Korea for its "firm support" of the Russians in the war against Ukraine and said he was ready to work closely with North Korea "to make international relations more democratic and stable".

On 19 June, Russian propaganda publications said North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un expressed "full support" for Russian aggression in Ukraine during the Kremlin leader's visit to North Korea.

Background:

In March, South Korea reported that North Korea has sent about 7,000 containers containing ammunition and other military equipment to Russia since last year.

South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik said that DPRK's munitions factories are working at full capacity to supply weapons to Russia.

The United States has information, confirmed by satellite imagery, that North Korea has delivered over 1,000 containers of ammunition to Russia.

In mid-June, Shin Won-sik said North Korea had sent at least 10,000 containers to Russia by sea, which could contain up to 4.8 million artillery shells.

