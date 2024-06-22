Three civilians killed and 38 injured in Kharkiv: Zelenskyy asks Ukraine's partners for decisive action

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 22 June. Photo: Screenshot from video by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported earlier today that three civilians had been killed and 19 injured in a Russian attack on a residential building in the city of Kharkiv which involved the use of guided aerial bombs. Later reports indicate that at least 38 people were injured in the attack.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 22 June. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The rubble is being cleared away. All necessary services are at the scene. So far, reports indicate that 19 people have been injured and three killed. My condolences go out to all those who have lost loved ones."

Details: The president stressed that Russian terror with guided aerial bombs "must be stopped and can be stopped".

"We need strong decisions from our partners so that we can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian combat aircraft wherever they are," he stressed.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 22 June. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"We have proved that it is possible to protect people and lives from missile terror, in particular by removing terrorist launchers [i.e. Russian missile launchers – ed.] from the border areas. We also need protection against bombs. We need this resolve," Zelenskyy stated.

The president also released a video from the scene.

Update: Oleh Syniehubov later reported that three people had been killed and at least 25 injured in the bombardment.

A total of 16 civilians have been hospitalised, including two children. Four are in a serious condition.

Syniehubov stressed that the Russian strike damaged only civilian infrastructure: an apartment building, shops and public transport stops.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko subsequently reported that as of 17:00, three people had been killed and 29 injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

Update: At 17:57, Syniehubov reported that the number of people injured had risen to 37.

Doctors are battling to save the lives of four people – two women and two men – who are in a serious condition.

Later Kharkiv major reported that 38 people had been injured.

Background: On the afternoon of 22 June, Russian forces launched four strikes on a district of Kharkiv, hitting a residential building. Earlier reports indicated that two people had been killed and 18 injured.

