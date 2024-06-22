All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: We need approved aid packages in full and without delay

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 June 2024, 20:19
Zelenskyy: We need approved aid packages in full and without delay
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address on 22 June. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine needs the aid packages approved by its partners, including the United States, in full and without delay. 

Source: President's evening address 

Quote: "Today, I heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Ukraine's Defence Minister Umierov regarding the provision for our forces and supplies from our partners. The Commander-in-Chief and the Minister also reported on their contacts with our partners and our expectations. 

Advertisement:

We are grateful for the approved packages, but we need them in full and on the battlefield – without delay. And everything we agreed upon with President Biden must be implemented." 

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that he was grateful to all Ukraine’s partners and grateful to America for a strong decision that has helped Ukraine stabilise the situation in the Kharkiv Oblast border area. He thanked them for the opportunity to destroy Russian missile launchers near the border and clusters of Russian troops. 

He stressed that more decisions like these must follow.

Advertisement:

"The significant reduction in Russian missile terror against Kharkiv and the region proves that it is entirely possible to protect our cities and communities from Russian bombs. That is why modern air defence systems for Ukraine – Patriots – and the acceleration of training of our pilots for F-16s, and, most importantly, the sufficient range of our weapons are truly necessary," the President said.

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: Zelenskyyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Zelenskyy
Three civilians killed and 37 injured in Kharkiv: Zelenskyy asks Ukraine's partners for decisive action
Zelenskyy announces two more countries joining Peace Summit decision
Zelenskyy approves delegation for EU accession talks. Who will take part?
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: