Zelenskyy: We need approved aid packages in full and without delay

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address on 22 June. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine needs the aid packages approved by its partners, including the United States, in full and without delay.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Today, I heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Ukraine's Defence Minister Umierov regarding the provision for our forces and supplies from our partners. The Commander-in-Chief and the Minister also reported on their contacts with our partners and our expectations.

Advertisement:

We are grateful for the approved packages, but we need them in full and on the battlefield – without delay. And everything we agreed upon with President Biden must be implemented."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that he was grateful to all Ukraine’s partners and grateful to America for a strong decision that has helped Ukraine stabilise the situation in the Kharkiv Oblast border area. He thanked them for the opportunity to destroy Russian missile launchers near the border and clusters of Russian troops.

He stressed that more decisions like these must follow.

Advertisement:

"The significant reduction in Russian missile terror against Kharkiv and the region proves that it is entirely possible to protect our cities and communities from Russian bombs. That is why modern air defence systems for Ukraine – Patriots – and the acceleration of training of our pilots for F-16s, and, most importantly, the sufficient range of our weapons are truly necessary," the President said.

Support UP or become our patron!