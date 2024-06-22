All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of people injured in Kharkiv rises to 56, including three children – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 June 2024, 20:47
Number of people injured in Kharkiv rises to 56, including three children – video
Aftermath of airstrike on Kharkiv. Photo: Telegram of Oleg Sinehubov

Three people were killed and 56 injured, including three children, in a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv on Saturday. 

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address; State Emergency Service; Kharkiv Oblast police; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In Kharkiv, the rubble is still being cleared away at the site of the Russian bomb attack. Four guided bombs hit the city. This is calculated terror. One of the bombs destroyed a residential building in the central part of the city near the bus station. 

Advertisement:

As of now, we know of more than 40 injured people in the city, all of whom are being provided with the necessary assistance. Three people in Kharkiv have been killed in today's attacks. My condolences go out to their families and friends. 

The rescue operation is complicated. There was a collapse of the building's structures, but rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, local services, and everyone involved are doing everything they can to help people as much as possible." 

Details: Zelenskyy added that since the beginning of June alone, the Russians have used more than 2,400 guided bombs against Ukraine, including about 700 against Kharkiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

The State Emergency Service has reported that according to preliminary data, three people were killed and 42 injured, including two children, in the massive attack on Kharkiv. 

Emergency rescue operations continue at the site where the bomb hit a five-storey apartment building. In addition, firefighters are extinguishing a 300-sq-m fire in a residential building in the Kharkiv suburbs. 

Kharkiv Oblast police have reported three people killed and 43 injured in Kharkiv.

Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 13. Six people – one man, four women and one child – are in a serious condition.

Serhii Bolvinov, chief investigator of the Kharkiv Oblast police, said that all the people injured in the Russian attack were civilians. A woman was killed as she waited at a trolleybus stop. A man was caught in the centre of the explosion as he walked down the street. The other man who was killed was a security guard at a nearby business.

The Russians are thought to have used four modified unified multi-purpose glide bombs (UMPB D-30s) on Kharkiv at around 15:30.

Update: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has reported that as of 20:20 the number of people injured has risen to 52: 23 men, 26 women, and three girls aged 12, 13 and 17. Three people were killed. 

Later, police reported that the number of injured had risen to 56.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: KharkivwarZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Kharkiv
Three civilians killed and 37 injured in Kharkiv: Zelenskyy asks Ukraine's partners for decisive action
Russian forces hit apartment building in Kharkiv, killing and injuring civilians – video, photos
Series of explosions rock Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: