Number of people injured in Kharkiv rises to 56, including three children – video

Three people were killed and 56 injured, including three children, in a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv on Saturday.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address; State Emergency Service; Kharkiv Oblast police; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In Kharkiv, the rubble is still being cleared away at the site of the Russian bomb attack. Four guided bombs hit the city. This is calculated terror. One of the bombs destroyed a residential building in the central part of the city near the bus station.

As of now, we know of more than 40 injured people in the city, all of whom are being provided with the necessary assistance. Three people in Kharkiv have been killed in today's attacks. My condolences go out to their families and friends.

The rescue operation is complicated. There was a collapse of the building's structures, but rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, local services, and everyone involved are doing everything they can to help people as much as possible."

Details: Zelenskyy added that since the beginning of June alone, the Russians have used more than 2,400 guided bombs against Ukraine, including about 700 against Kharkiv Oblast.

Місце влучання у житловий будинок у Харкові, відео ДСНС pic.twitter.com/CV546RGnrN — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 22, 2024

The State Emergency Service has reported that according to preliminary data, three people were killed and 42 injured, including two children, in the massive attack on Kharkiv.

Emergency rescue operations continue at the site where the bomb hit a five-storey apartment building. In addition, firefighters are extinguishing a 300-sq-m fire in a residential building in the Kharkiv suburbs.

Kharkiv Oblast police have reported three people killed and 43 injured in Kharkiv.

Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 13. Six people – one man, four women and one child – are in a serious condition.

Serhii Bolvinov, chief investigator of the Kharkiv Oblast police, said that all the people injured in the Russian attack were civilians. A woman was killed as she waited at a trolleybus stop. A man was caught in the centre of the explosion as he walked down the street. The other man who was killed was a security guard at a nearby business.

The Russians are thought to have used four modified unified multi-purpose glide bombs (UMPB D-30s) on Kharkiv at around 15:30.

Update: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has reported that as of 20:20 the number of people injured has risen to 52: 23 men, 26 women, and three girls aged 12, 13 and 17. Three people were killed.

Later, police reported that the number of injured had risen to 56.

Background:

On the afternoon of 22 June, Russian forces launched four strikes on a district of Kharkiv, hitting a residential building.

Earlier media reports stated that three people had been killed and 38 injured.

