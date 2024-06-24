Russians strike Odesa with Iskander missiles on Monday morning

The aftermath of Russian attack on Odessa on 24 June. Photo: Patrol police in Odesa Oblast

The Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with two cruise missiles, likely Iskander-K missiles, on the morning of June 24, with one being downed by air defence.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South)

Details: On Monday morning, the Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with two cruise missiles, likely Iskander-K. One of the missiles did not reach its target, thanks to air defence in the south of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Additionally, at dawn, the Russians launched airstrikes using guided bombs in Kherson Oblast.

Background:

On 23 June, a Russian ZALA reconnaissance drone was downed in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Russians struck Odesa, hitting civilian infrastructure and causing casualties, on the morning of 24 June. The number of people who were injured is being clarified.

As of 10:00, local authorities reported that three people were injured: a 19-year-old young man and two men, aged 50 and 58. The wounded have been taken to hospital, and doctors are providing all necessary assistance. The recovery efforts after the Russian attack continue.

Support UP or become our patron!