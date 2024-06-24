All Sections
Russians strike civilian infrastructure in morning attack on Odesa, causing casualties – video, photos

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 24 June 2024, 09:00
Russians strike civilian infrastructure in morning attack on Odesa, causing casualties – video, photos
The aftermath of Russian attack on Odessa on 24 June. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Russians struck Odesa, hitting civilian infrastructure and causing casualties, on the morning of 24 June.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "Civilian infrastructure in Odesa was hit as a result of the Russian attack. It is already known that people were injured and had been receiving medical assistance, and their number is being clarified."

Details: The fire is currently being extinguished. 

Local media reported that a huge column of black smoke rose at the impact site.

Patrol police crews are directing traffic and ensuring the passage of emergency vehicles.

The aftermath of Russian attack on Odessa on 24 June. 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of Russian attack on Odessa on 24 June. 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Air Force had earlier reported the launch of cruise missiles towards Odesa.

