Russians strike civilian infrastructure in morning attack on Odesa, causing casualties – video, photos
Monday, 24 June 2024, 09:00
The Russians struck Odesa, hitting civilian infrastructure and causing casualties, on the morning of 24 June.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Civilian infrastructure in Odesa was hit as a result of the Russian attack. It is already known that people were injured and had been receiving medical assistance, and their number is being clarified."
Details: The fire is currently being extinguished.
Local media reported that a huge column of black smoke rose at the impact site.
Patrol police crews are directing traffic and ensuring the passage of emergency vehicles.
The Air Force had earlier reported the launch of cruise missiles towards Odesa.
