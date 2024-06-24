All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungary will appeal against EU decision to give €1.4bn in Russian assets for weapons to Ukraine – Hungary's foreign minister

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 24 June 2024, 17:34
Hungary will appeal against EU decision to give €1.4bn in Russian assets for weapons to Ukraine – Hungary's foreign minister
Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Getty Images

Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed during a press conference for pro-government Hungarian media in Luxembourg that the European Union had authorised €1.4 billion sourced from frozen Russian assets to be allocated for military aid to Ukraine. Szijjártó also announced Hungary's intention to appeal the decision.

Source: European Pravda, citing Hungarian news outlet HVG.hu

Details: Szijjártó believes that "the EU has crossed a red line" by using €1.4 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to finance the supply of weapons to Ukraine, while "in fact, Hungary did not want this and a unanimous decision would have been needed".

Advertisement:

Hungary’s chief diplomat complained that "military fervour has blinded the decision-makers" in the EU and warned that the Hungarian side was already exploring "legal possibilities" to challenge the decision.

Lastly, Szijjártó claimed that the move poses a long-term risk to the functioning of the European Union.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On Monday, the EU countries reportedly approved the first tranche of up to €1.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine through the Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF), sourced from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.
  • The EU Council's Legal Service has stated that Hungary cannot stop this funding, as it abstained from voting earlier this year to create the UAF, and the funds do not come from EU taxpayers.
  • Despite today's agreement, Hungary continues to block the disbursement of €6.6 billion as partial compensation to EU states for weapons purchased for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: HungaryEUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation to investigate former Joint Forces Commander's actions during Russian offensive 

Search and rescue operations continue in Dnipro after Russian strike; two people rescued – photo

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Murder of pilot who cooperated with Ukraine was financed by Russian civil servants in Vienna – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

All News
Hungary
EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT
Hungary approves 14th EU sanctions package in return for saving nuclear plant project
Hungarian opposition politician opposes providing weapons to Ukraine despite calling Putin an aggressor
RECENT NEWS
23:11
Search and rescue operations completed in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 7 people killed, 31 injured – photos
22:32
Russians kill Kherson resident, injuring another three on Saturday
21:59
Russians attack Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring people and damaging 25 private buildings and business – photos
21:25
Polish Foreign Minister explains how West can defeat Putin in "escalation game"
20:46
Russian kids being sent to summer camps in North Korea: "excellent conditions"
20:33
updatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 2 children, and injures 23 – photos
19:20
Russian attack on Dnipro apartment building: 2 people presumed missing are alive
18:49
Two civilians killed and four injured in evening Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
18:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on progress in clearing Ukraine from mines
18:31
Orbán's government is a specific group of people, but we see success in relations with Hungary – senior Ukrainian official
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: