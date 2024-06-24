Hungary will appeal against EU decision to give €1.4bn in Russian assets for weapons to Ukraine – Hungary's foreign minister

Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed during a press conference for pro-government Hungarian media in Luxembourg that the European Union had authorised €1.4 billion sourced from frozen Russian assets to be allocated for military aid to Ukraine. Szijjártó also announced Hungary's intention to appeal the decision.

Details: Szijjártó believes that "the EU has crossed a red line" by using €1.4 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to finance the supply of weapons to Ukraine, while "in fact, Hungary did not want this and a unanimous decision would have been needed".

Hungary’s chief diplomat complained that "military fervour has blinded the decision-makers" in the EU and warned that the Hungarian side was already exploring "legal possibilities" to challenge the decision.

Lastly, Szijjártó claimed that the move poses a long-term risk to the functioning of the European Union.

On Monday, the EU countries reportedly approved the first tranche of up to €1.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine through the Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF), sourced from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

The EU Council's Legal Service has stated that Hungary cannot stop this funding, as it abstained from voting earlier this year to create the UAF, and the funds do not come from EU taxpayers.

Despite today's agreement, Hungary continues to block the disbursement of €6.6 billion as partial compensation to EU states for weapons purchased for Ukraine.

