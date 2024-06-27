All Sections
Area of fire at training ground in Crimea from where Russia launches Shahed drones increases several times – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 June 2024, 11:38
Photo: Crimea Realii

The area of the blaze at the training ground on Cape Cauda in temporarily occupied Crimea has increased several times over the past day.

Source: Crimea.Realii, a Radio Liberty project focused on political and social life in Crimea, on Telegram

Details: The comparison of satellite images from 25 and 26 June shows that the territory engulfed by the fire has increased drastically, and the fire reached the buildings on the premises of a military unit.

The positions of coastal and air defence of the Russian army are located on Cape Chauda. Russia also launches loitering munitions of the Shahed/Heran type over the territory of Ukraine.

Background:

  • A fire broke out at Cape Chauda, occupied Crimea, where the Russian forces’ military training ground is located. It is the location used by the Russians to launch the Shahed drones on Ukraine.
  • A satellite image taken on Monday morning (26 June – ed.) clearly shows a fire on Cape Chauda.

