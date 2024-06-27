All Sections
Part of Ukraine's territory will not have power cuts – Ukrenergo

Economichna PravdaThursday, 27 June 2024, 14:10
Stock photo: Getty Images

Parts of the frontline territory of Ukraine will not be cut off due to the severe humanitarian situation and the threat to life.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo (Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator), in an interview with hromadske, a Ukrainian TV and radio broadcasting company

Details: According to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the Cabinet of Ministers is currently considering changing the methodology for applying blackouts to some frontline areas.

Quote from Volodymyr Kudrytskyi: "It is planned to define a zone close to the line of contact where power outage schedules will no longer be applied."

Background:

  • Ukraine does not export electricity to the EU but provides transit flows from some European countries to other ones.
  • The salaries of Ukrenergo's board members are around UAH 250,000-300,000 (about US$6,100-7,300) per month, while the chairman of the board, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, earns around UAH 420,000 (about US$10,200).
  • The winter will be difficult for Ukraine's power system, and power engineers are considering several scenarios.

