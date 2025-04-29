All Sections
Almost 90% of Ukrainians don't trust Trump, poll shows

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 29 April 2025, 16:58
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Almost 90% of Ukrainians do not trust US President Donald Trump as he marks his 100th day in office.

Source: a poll by the New Europe Center, a Kyiv-based think tank, seen by European Pravda

Details: Ukrainians were asked about their trust in Trump, and as of mid-April 2025, only 7.4% of respondents fully or somewhat trust the American leader, as opposed to 89% who do not trust him.

According to a previous survey from November 2024, 47.2% of Ukrainians said they did not trust Trump. A few months earlier, the Pew Research Center found that 16% of French respondents trusted Trump, compared to 30% in the UK, while Hungary had the highest level of trust at 37%.

Thus, the share of Ukrainians who do not trust the American president has nearly doubled over the past five months.

The survey was conducted by INFO Sapiens LLC on behalf of the New Europe Center between 10 and 24 April 2025, with a sample size of 1,000 respondents. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 3.1% at a 95% confidence level. The survey did not cover territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Background: 

  • On 27 April, CNN reported that Trump's support is already lower than that of any of his predecessors over the past 70 years as he approaches 100 days into his second term. He has dismissed media polls on his administration's ratings as "fake".
  • Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican, Trump criticised Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian cities and expressed doubts that Kremlin leader Putin wanted to end the war. He also threatened to impose sanctions on Russia.
  • Later, Trump stated that Putin should stop the fighting and negotiate a peace deal.

Read also: American suicide: how Donald Trump changed the world by shattering western unity

