Russians use 20 air-dropped mines to attack Sumy Oblast

Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked Sumy Oblast 32 times over the past day, using 20 air-dropped mines to attack one of the hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 102 explosions were recorded. Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Znob Novhorodske hromadas came under attacks."

Details: The Russians attacked the Myropillia hromada with artillery (five explosions).

The Russians used 20 air-dropped mines in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada. Shelling (seven explosions) occurred there, too.

The Krasnopillia hromada came under FPV drone attacks and artillery shelling (30 explosions in total).

An FPV drone strike and mortar fire (nine explosions in total) were recorded in the Yunakivka hromada.

The Esman hromada was hit by mortars and artillery (10 explosions in total).

The Seredyna-Buda hromada was attacked with FPV drones, mortars and artillery (10 explosions in total).

A mortar attack (two explosions) was recorded in the Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

The Russians launched four missiles (four explosions) at the Khotin hromada.

The Russians attacked the Bilopillia hromada with a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade dropped from a UAV (an explosion).

The Mykolaivka hromada came under artillery attack (three explosions).

In addition, a kamikaze drone attack was recorded in the Okhtyrka district (one explosion).

