Local resident killed by Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast

On the morning of 28 June, Russians attacked the village of Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast with a drone, killing a 50-year-old man.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 50-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a kamikaze drone strike. My condolences to family and friends."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 28 June, the Russians bombarded the village of Zolota Balka in Kherson Oblast, killing a 67-year-old woman.

Support UP or become our patron!