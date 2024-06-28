Local resident killed by Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast
Friday, 28 June 2024, 16:08
On the morning of 28 June, Russians attacked the village of Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast with a drone, killing a 50-year-old man.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A 50-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a kamikaze drone strike. My condolences to family and friends."
Background:
- On 28 June, the Russians bombarded the village of Zolota Balka in Kherson Oblast, killing a 67-year-old woman.
