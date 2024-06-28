Russians attack Zolota Balka in Kherson Oblast, killing woman
Friday, 28 June 2024, 09:04
A civilian has been killed as a result of a Russian attack on Zolota Balka, Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Russian troops have killed a resident of Zolota Balka. Last night, the occupiers attacked the settlement, as a result of which a 67-year-old woman was fatally wounded."
Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Background:
- On 27 June, Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in Novovorontsovka, Kherson Oblast, injuring a 62-year-old man and a woman.
