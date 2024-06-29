Ukrainian border guards address Belarusians, stressing that Ukraine is not a threat

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS) has stressed once again that any actions by the Ukrainian defence forces on the border with Belarus are solely aimed at protecting Ukraine from aggressive actions and are not intended to encroach on the territories of other states.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the SBGS, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Belarus has recently intensified its disinformation efforts regarding Ukraine's escalating [military presence], particularly within [Ukraine's] Zhytomyr Oblast, and [claimied] that the situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border is becoming more tense.

They are imagining [Ukraine] amassing a wide variety of units, with all the weapons and equipment [at its disposal]. They have mentioned all sorts of people and things, making a wide range of claims. They probably got confused in their own remarks. This is again very similar to the claims about 'where the offensive was being prepared from' [At the beginning of the full-scale war, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claimed that Ukraine was preparing an offensive, and that is why Russia invaded Ukraine]. Perhaps they have already drawn the maps...

Of course, it's nice that they don't forget about our country, but they shouldn't worry as Ukraine does not pose a threat to them, we are forced to defend ourselves, including on the Belarusian front, because Belarus continues to support terrorists and opened its border to the Russian invaders some time ago. Ukraine is defending and will continue to protect its territories from enemy attacks."

Details: The colonel stressed that as long as Belarus remains under Russia's influence, it will be posing a threat to Ukraine. Consequently, Ukraine's defence forces will do everything in their power to strengthen the nation's defence.

Demchenko further added that Ukraine is building up its fortification capabilities for defence, not offence. Therefore, there are no provocations, contrary to what Belarus claims.

