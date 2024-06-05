All Sections
Biden to discuss support for Ukraine with Macron in France

Andrii SynyavskyiWednesday, 5 June 2024, 11:08
Biden to discuss support for Ukraine with Macron in France
US President Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden will discuss further aid to Ukraine with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the events dedicated to D-Day.

Source: European Pravda; John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House

Kirby reports that during the bilateral meeting, the presidents will discuss such priorities as support for Ukraine, the need for the Indo-Pacific region to be free and open, as well as solving the crisis in the Middle East and efforts to combat climate change.

Quote: "France is, of course, an important US ally — in fact, our nation’s oldest ally. And this visit will underscore continued US-French leadership on a range of consequential issues," Kirby said.

When asked whether Biden and Macron would discuss using frozen Russian assets in favour of Ukraine, he said he did not doubt that the issue would be discussed when the US president has the opportunity to talk to leaders in France and next week at the G7 summit.

Background:

  • It was reported that US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and members of the UK royal family will attend events in France dedicated to the day of the Normandy landings.
  • It also became known that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will participate in the G7 summit on 13-15 June in Italy.
  • The summit, which will focus largely on the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, is expected to approve the G7's plan for the use of frozen Russian assets.
  • The White House reported that the heads of state of the G7 will discuss support for Ukraine and bringing Russia to justice for its full-scale aggression.

