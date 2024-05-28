Macron says he will meet Zelenskyy in Normandy on 6 June

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend festivities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied forces' arrival in Normandy on 6 June, says French President Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Macron at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on during his trip to Germany on 28 May, writes AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron confirmed Zelenskyy's visit to France next week while speaking with reporters.

Quote: "I will have the opportunity, when President Zelenskyy goes to France next week for ceremonies on the occasion of the Allied Landing Day in Normandy, to welcome him and then discuss very explicitly what we are going to do [to support Ukraine]," Macron said.

The Ukrainian side did not confirm Zelenskyy's trip to France, despite media reports that it was definitely planned.

Last month, it was reported that France had invited a Kremlin representative, but not Vladimir Putin, to attend ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Allied mission in France on 6 June, 1944, widely known as the D-Day. This raised the potential of a Russian government official meeting with European leaders and US President Joe Biden.

The decision sparked an uproar among some European countries because Russia has been fighting a full-scale war against Ukraine for more than two years, but the Normandy measures are intended to commemorate the Allies' collective sacrifice in World War II for the preservation of democracy.

It is worth noting that the USSR did not directly participate in the Allies' landing in Normandy on 6 June 1944 despite still being part of the anti-Hitlerite coalition.

