Biden doesn't think Russia's proposal to end war in Ukraine is best that Ukraine can hope for

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 4 June 2024, 17:45
US President Joe Biden. Photo: his Facebook page

US President Joe Biden does not think that Russia’s proposal to end the war in Ukraine is the best that Ukraine can hope for.

Source: President Biden in an interview with TIME, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether Russia’s proposal to end the war in Ukraine is the best that Ukraine can hope for, Biden replied: "No, it's not."

He said that it is important to remember that the Russian military "has been decimated".

Biden also stressed that NATO is currently much stronger than it was when he started his presidential term: "We have the strongest alliance in all of America, all of history."

Biden stressed the importance of not skipping over what the consequence of a Russian success in Ukraine would be: "this is part of reestablishing the Soviet Union. That's what this is all about. [...] [Russian leader Vladimir Putin] wanted to go back to the, to the days when there was NATO and there was that other outfit that Poland, everybody belonged to. So that’s what it was about."

While Biden admitted that the US has spent "a lot of money in Ukraine", Europe has spent more.

"Europe has spent more money than the United States has, collectively. Europe has spent more money in taking on Russia," Biden said.

Background:

  • US President Joe Biden has said that peace in Ukraine means a guarantee that Russia will never be able to occupy Ukraine, but he does not think that Ukraine has to become a NATO member for this to be the case.
  • UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said that the UK will never pressure Ukraine to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, as the decision to do so is Ukraine's alone.

Support UP or become our patron!

