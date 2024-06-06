All Sections
Minibus engulfed in fire: Ukraine's State Emergency Service posts video and photos of aftermath of Russian UAV attack on Nikopol – photo, video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 June 2024, 12:37
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service has posted photos and a video showing the fallout from the Russian attack on Nikopol: four persons were hurt when the Russians struck a minibus with a kamikaze drone.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the occupiers struck a minibus with a kamikaze drone. 

A fire broke out. Four people sustained injuries; they are receiving hospital care."

Details: It is reported that rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire.

 
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Background: Earlier it was reported that an infrastructure facility, a nine-storey apartment block, and three houses in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) were damaged in Russian attacks on 6 June. A Russian drone also hit a bus, injuring four civilians.

