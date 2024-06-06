Russian drone hits bus in Ukraine, causing fire and injuring passengers – photos

An infrastructure facility, a nine-storey apartment block, and three houses in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) have been damaged in the latest Russian attacks. A Russian drone also hit a bus, injuring four civilians.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Russian artillery and kamikaze drones attacked the Nikopol district. [The city of Nikopol] was hit in the morning. An enemy drone hit a bus. It caught fire, and firefighters promptly extinguished the flames. Some of the people who were inside sustained injuries."

The aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Three men, aged 52, 63, and 73, and a 38-year-old woman were injured.

The aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"An infrastructure facility, a nine-storey apartment block, three houses and an outbuilding were also damaged as a result of the [Russian] attacks. A bus was damaged. A garage was damaged, and another one was destroyed. Gas pipelines and power lines were also damaged," Lysak said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

