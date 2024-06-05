Russian forces damage infrastructure facility in Nikopol – photos

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Shahed loitering munitions and artillery fire, damaging an infrastructure facility, five houses, three outbuildings and a power line in the town of Nikopol, although the attacks resulted in no casualties.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor targeted Nikopol in the evening. The terror persisted in the morning. The invaders struck the city with kamikaze drones. They also shelled it with heavy artillery.

No people were injured. An infrastructure facility, five houses, three outbuildings and a power line were damaged. [Information about] any other aftermath is being gathered."

Details: Lysak added that Ukrainian defenders destroyed four Russian Shaheds over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night: two in Kryvyi Rih district and one each near the city of Dnipro and in Nikopol district.

Background:

On the night of 4-5 June, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed loitering munitions. Ukraine's Air Force reported that its units had shot down 22 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts in the course of anti-aircraft operations.

Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian drones had attacked an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, leaving a man injured.

