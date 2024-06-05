All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces damage infrastructure facility in Nikopol – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 June 2024, 09:27
Russian forces damage infrastructure facility in Nikopol – photos
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces have targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Shahed loitering munitions and artillery fire, damaging an infrastructure facility, five houses, three outbuildings and a power line in the town of Nikopol, although the attacks resulted in no casualties.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor targeted Nikopol in the evening. The terror persisted in the morning. The invaders struck the city with kamikaze drones. They also shelled it with heavy artillery.

Advertisement:

No people were injured. An infrastructure facility, five houses, three outbuildings and a power line were damaged. [Information about] any other aftermath is being gathered."

 
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak added that Ukrainian defenders destroyed four Russian Shaheds over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night: two in Kryvyi Rih district and one each near the city of Dnipro and in Nikopol district.

 

Background:

  • On the night of 4-5 June, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed loitering munitions. Ukraine's Air Force reported that its units had shot down 22 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts in the course of anti-aircraft operations.
  • Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian drones had attacked an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, leaving a man injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Nikopol
Man injured in Russian attack on Nikopol – photos
Russians hit Nikopol district, damaging company premises and houses – photos
Three civilians injured in Russian strikes on Nikopol
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: