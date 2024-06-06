All Sections
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war

Oleh Pavliuk, Sevgil MusaievaThursday, 6 June 2024, 19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
Edgars Rinkēvičs. Stock photo: Getty Images

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that Ukraine's victory should be based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula and include the country's membership in the European Union and NATO.

Source: Rinkēvičs at the Riga StratCom Dialogue security forum in Riga, answering a question from Sevgil Musayeva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda, European Pravda reports.

Details: Musayeva asked the Latvian president what he meant by Ukraine's victory, which he mentioned in his speech at the forum.

He said that firstly, they support President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. And secondly, Ukraine should become a member of the EU and a member of NATO. That is what he means by "complete victory for Ukraine".

Background:

  • Earlier, European Pravda reported that Kyiv's Western partners were surprised by the change in Ukraine's position, which made concessions on the decision at the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that Ukraine's interests were compromised.

Read more in the article Swiss Peace Summit may only harm Ukraine as everything going differently than planned

