Explosions heard in Crimea: Russians claim attack by unmanned surface vessel

Explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 7-8 June. The Russians have claimed that they destroyed an unmanned surface vessel (USV) near Striletska Bay in Sevastopol.

Source: Krymskyi Viter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel; Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol

Details: Krymskyi Viter reported explosions in Crimea at 01:53.

Advertisement:

The first explosion occurred in Balaklava near a thermal power plant.

Later, explosions were reported in Sevastopol.

The so-called "authorities" stated that a USV was allegedly destroyed near Striletska Bay.

Advertisement:

Quote from Razvozhaev: "Loud noises heard near Striletska Bay caused by our fleet as it was destroying an unmanned boat on the roadstead."

Updated: Krymskyi Viter reported explosions in Kerch, on the other side of the strait, in "the Temryuk district of Krasnodar Krai" at 04:06.

Support UP or become our patron!