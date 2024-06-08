All Sections
Explosions heard in Crimea: Russians claim attack by unmanned surface vessel

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 8 June 2024, 03:40
Explosions heard in Crimea: Russians claim attack by unmanned surface vessel
Striletska bay in Sevastopol. Stock photo: Atesh Telegram channel

Explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 7-8 June. The Russians have claimed that they destroyed an unmanned surface vessel (USV) near Striletska Bay in Sevastopol.

Source: Krymskyi Viter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel; Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol

Details: Krymskyi Viter reported explosions in Crimea at 01:53. 

The first explosion occurred in Balaklava near a thermal power plant.

Later, explosions were reported in Sevastopol. 

The so-called "authorities" stated that a USV was allegedly destroyed near Striletska Bay.

Quote from Razvozhaev: "Loud noises heard near Striletska Bay caused by our fleet as it was destroying an unmanned boat on the roadstead."

Updated: Krymskyi Viter reported explosions in Kerch, on the other side of the strait, in "the Temryuk district of Krasnodar Krai" at 04:06.

Subjects: Crimeaexplosionwar
