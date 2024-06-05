Russians have not yet repaired ferry crossing in Kerch, Crimea

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, has reported that so far there is no information that the occupiers in Crimea have resumed the operation of the ferry crossing in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch, which the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck on 30 May.

Source: Pletenchuk on the air of the Suspilne media outlet

Quote: "As of now, there is no information that they have resumed the operation [of the crossing – ed.]. And they’re unlikely to do it. Of course, they can bring some ferries from elsewhere, as they have connections through inland waters with the Caspian Sea and even with the Baltic Fleet. But there is no certainty."

Advertisement:

Details: Moreover, Pletenchuk noted that the Russians still have large landing ships, but they are afraid to deploy them.

Quote: "On the other hand, they have big landing ships in the Black Sea. Why not deploy them at sea and use them now? They don’t do it for some reason."

Background:

On the night of 30-31 May, explosions were heard in Kerch in occupied Crimea. Later, the Russians reported damage to two ferries: a car and a railway ferry.

Support UP or become our patron!