All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Defence Intelligence releases video showing destruction of Russian tugboat by Ukraine's Special Forces

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 June 2024, 11:15
Defence Intelligence releases video showing destruction of Russian tugboat by Ukraine's Special Forces
Location of the successful strike. Screenshot

A special unit of the 9th Department of Defence Intelligence conducted a successful strike near the shores of the temporarily occupied Crimea against the Russian raid tugboat of Project 498 Saturn (or Proteus) on the night of 5-6 June. 

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) 

Quote: "Another vessel of the Russian aggressors has been destroyed as a result of the operation in the waters of Panske lake. 

Advertisement:

The devastating strike was delivered after a successful breakthrough of the occupiers' defensive barriers in the Black Sea waters."

Background: Earlier, an Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU reported that a Russian ship had been destroyed as a result of a maritime attack by DIU on the morning of 6 June in the Black Sea area of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesCrimea
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
drones
Drone strikes Gaivoron administration in Belgorod Oblast, Russia
Minibus engulfed in fire: Ukraine's State Emergency Service posts video and photos of aftermath of Russian UAV attack on Nikopol – photo, video
Russian drone hits bus in Ukraine, causing fire and injuring passengers – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: