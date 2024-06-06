Defence Intelligence releases video showing destruction of Russian tugboat by Ukraine's Special Forces

A special unit of the 9th Department of Defence Intelligence conducted a successful strike near the shores of the temporarily occupied Crimea against the Russian raid tugboat of Project 498 Saturn (or Proteus) on the night of 5-6 June.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "Another vessel of the Russian aggressors has been destroyed as a result of the operation in the waters of Panske lake.

Advertisement:

The devastating strike was delivered after a successful breakthrough of the occupiers' defensive barriers in the Black Sea waters."

Background: Earlier, an Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU reported that a Russian ship had been destroyed as a result of a maritime attack by DIU on the morning of 6 June in the Black Sea area of temporarily occupied Crimea.

