Liudmyla Kichenok becomes first Ukrainian tennis player to win 10 WTA doubles titles

Liudmyla Kichenok has become the first Ukrainian tennis player to win 10 Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) doubles tournaments.

Liudmyla’s triumph at the tournament at Eastbourne means that she has overtaken her sister Nadiia in terms of trophies won.

Top five Ukrainian female tennis players by number of doubles titles:

Liudmyla Kichenok — 10 Nadiia Kichenok — 9 Nataliia Medvedieva — 7 Tetiana Perebyinis — 6 Mariia Koryttseva — 6

Liudmyla has won four titles playing with Lithuanian Jeļena Ostapenko and four with her sister Nadiia Kichenok. She won her other two more trophies playing with Slovenia’s Andreja Klepač and Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya.

