New blackouts in 3 Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attacks, worker dies at power facility
New power outages have occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts due to Russian attacks. In total, customers in seven oblasts are without electricity due to hostilities.
Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy
Details: The report indicates that a high-voltage overhead line had been disconnected in the eastern oblast due to the Russian attack. An inspection revealed that a cable and a lightning rod had been broken.
Quote: "A high-voltage overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons in the western oblast. The reason was a capacitor fire at one of the high-voltage substations. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine was called and the fire was extinguished. The line was put under emergency repair."
In addition, a 54-year-old employee of a contractor died while working at height at one of the energy facilities in Poltava Oblast.
Quote from the Ministry of Energy: "The circumstances of the accident are being investigated."
Background:
On Sunday, a man was killed and ten other people, including a baby, were injured when a Russian guided aerial bomb hit a depot belonging to the private courier service Nova Poshta (New Post) in Kharkiv.
