All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

New blackouts in 3 Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attacks, worker dies at power facility

Monday, 1 July 2024, 10:51
New blackouts in 3 Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian attacks, worker dies at power facility
Stock photo: Getty Images

New power outages have occurred in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts due to Russian attacks. In total, customers in seven oblasts are without electricity due to hostilities.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: The report indicates that a high-voltage overhead line had been disconnected in the eastern oblast due to the Russian attack. An inspection revealed that a cable and a lightning rod had been broken.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A high-voltage overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons in the western oblast. The reason was a capacitor fire at one of the high-voltage substations. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine was called and the fire was extinguished. The line was put under emergency repair."

In addition, a 54-year-old employee of a contractor died while working at height at one of the energy facilities in Poltava Oblast.

Quote from the Ministry of Energy: "The circumstances of the accident are being investigated."

Advertisement:

Background:

On Sunday, a man was killed and ten other people, including a baby, were injured when a Russian guided aerial bomb hit a depot belonging to the private courier service Nova Poshta (New Post) in Kharkiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: