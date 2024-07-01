Traffic of Ukrainian lorries on Polish-Ukrainian border resumed

Poland has settled the situation on the Polish-Ukrainian border so that Ukrainian vehicles will be able to cross it again.

Source: press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine

Details: The Polish side settled the issue of lorries with Ukrainian registration crossing the border.

Thus the passage of freight transport through checkpoints on the border with the Republic of Poland, located in the zone of responsibility of the Lviv Customs Office, has been resumed.

Background:

On 1 July the Polish side limited the entrance and exit of Ukrainian lorries.

Ukrainian hauliers do not need any permits for two-way transportation on the border with Poland, and Ukraine has turned to the European Commission due to the blockade.

Ukraine and the EU extended the Agreement on Liberalisation of Freight Transportation for one more year with the possibility of prolongation.

