Pentagon to procure US$2.2bn worth of Patriot and NASAMS interceptors for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has announced the procurement of interceptors for the Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems worth US$2.2 billion.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement by the Pentagon

Details: The Pentagon announced the procurement of a significant package of interceptors for air defence systems using about US$2.2 billion within the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

"These funds will be used for the procurement of interceptors for the Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems for Ukraine," the statement says.

The Pentagon noted that Biden’s administration plans to accelerate the supply of these weapons by changing the order of future deliveries to Ukraine under the Foreign Military Sales programme.

"As a result, Ukraine will receive the interceptors it urgently needs to defend its population and critical infrastructure from Russian aerial attacks," the statement says.

On 7 June, during talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden announced a new US$225 million aid package for Ukraine.

