Okhmatdyt children's hospital prepares for reconstruction: over US$19.5 million raised

The Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital intends on selecting a construction company next week that will eliminate the consequences of the Russian missile attack and begin to reconstruct the hospital; around UAH 800 million (approx. US$19.5 million) has already been raised from benefactors.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "At the beginning of next week, Okhmatdyt will choose a construction company that will carry out construction work to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack," said Ukraine’s Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

Details: He went on to say that the hospital and the ministry are working on a technical task for the design of a new building to replace the one that has been entirely destroyed.

Lyashko stated that more than UAH 800 million had already been received from partners through charitable foundation accounts. The money will be used, in particular, to construct a new building on the location of the demolished one.

According to preliminary estimates, as Lyashko said, the clinic will require equipment replacement costing between UAH 360 and 400 million (US$8.8-9.7 million). He also verified that equipment manufacturers have been offering the delivery of their hardware. The list of equipment needed will be determined by Okhmatdyt.

Background:

United24 and monobank raised roughly US$6 million for the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

The participants of the UNITED24 and monobank initiative in support of Okhmatdyt have already gathered US$3.4, with a target of almost 5 million, despite the fact that the project was only launched late Monday evening.

United24 and Monobank's fundraiser for Okhmatdyt, which began on Monday, has ended; US$3.7 million were collected, three times the initial target amount.

