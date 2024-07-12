All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's Foreign Ministry "expresses regret" over Armenia's attendance at NATO Summit

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 12 July 2024, 18:22
Russia's Foreign Ministry expresses regret over Armenia's attendance at NATO Summit

Mikhail Galuzin, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, has stated that Russia expresses great regret over Armenia's attendance at the NATO Summit in Washington.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Galuzin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Galuzin claimed that "by deepening cooperation with those whose goal is Russia's strategic defeat, Yerevan risks seriously destabilising the situation in the South Caucasus, harming its own security, among other things, by its own hands."

Advertisement:

"I believe that experienced experts and politicians in Armenia understand the possible consequences of such rash steps," he said.

"Armenia prefers to increase cooperation with NATO or individual members of the Alliance, especially in terms of implementing NATO standards, purchasing weapons or conducting joint training activities, not to mention attending the summit of this military-political bloc held in Washington. This cannot but cause nothing but extreme regret," the official stressed.

Galuzin further noted that Armenia remains a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation and is a party to numerous bilateral agreements in the defence and defence technology sectors.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In late June, Armenia confirmed its attendance at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Summit in Washington.
  • A few months ago, Armenia began cautiously discussing its potential path towards EU membership.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaArmeniaNATO
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Russia
Russia threatens Ukrainians with blowing up dams in Kyiv and Kaniv
UK still thinking whether to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles  to strike targets in Russia
Australia accuses Russian-born family of espionage – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: