Russia's Foreign Ministry "expresses regret" over Armenia's attendance at NATO Summit

Mikhail Galuzin, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, has stated that Russia expresses great regret over Armenia's attendance at the NATO Summit in Washington.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Galuzin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Galuzin claimed that "by deepening cooperation with those whose goal is Russia's strategic defeat, Yerevan risks seriously destabilising the situation in the South Caucasus, harming its own security, among other things, by its own hands."

"I believe that experienced experts and politicians in Armenia understand the possible consequences of such rash steps," he said.

"Armenia prefers to increase cooperation with NATO or individual members of the Alliance, especially in terms of implementing NATO standards, purchasing weapons or conducting joint training activities, not to mention attending the summit of this military-political bloc held in Washington. This cannot but cause nothing but extreme regret," the official stressed.

Galuzin further noted that Armenia remains a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation and is a party to numerous bilateral agreements in the defence and defence technology sectors.

Background:

In late June, Armenia confirmed its attendance at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Summit in Washington.

A few months ago, Armenia began cautiously discussing its potential path towards EU membership.

