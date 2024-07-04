All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces continue to destroy Russian sabotage groups in Kharkiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 July 2024, 14:04
Ukraine's defence forces continue to destroy Russian sabotage groups in Kharkiv Oblast
Sotnytskyi Kozachok, a village bordering the Russian Federation. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

Ukraine's Defence Forces are still identifying and dealing with the remnants of the sabotage and reconnaissance group that entered the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok of Zolochiv hromada in Kharkiv Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

Source: Yurii Povkh, the spokesman of Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group of Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform

Quote: "Along the line of the state border, the enemy is trying to create additional points of tension using the tactics of the sabotage and reconnaissance group. One of these groups attempted to enter the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, which is located directly on the line of the state border. Currently, units of the defence forces of Ukraine continue to identify and destroy the remnants of the group."

Details: Povkh stated that Russian forces continue to concentrate their efforts near Vovchansk and Liptsy within the jurisdiction of the Kharkiv Operational Strategic Group of Forces.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration's press service, 32 people resided in Sotnytskyi Kozachok until recently, and only 4 remain today.

Background: On 27 June, it was reported that Ukraine’s border guards repelled a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attack on the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv Oblast. 

At the same time, an OSINT project Deep State claims that on 3 July, Russian forces advanced into the settlement of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv Oblast.

