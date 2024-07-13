All Sections
Zelenskyy in Ireland comments on Biden's Putin gaffe during NATO Summit

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 July 2024, 16:10
Zelenskyy in Ireland comments on Biden's Putin gaffe during NATO Summit
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at an airport in Ireland. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

At the start of his visit to Ireland on Saturday, 13 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on US President Joe Biden's slip of the tongue at the NATO Summit, where Biden mistakenly referred to Zelenskyy as "Putin", describing it as a "mistake".

Source: Zelenskyy in Ireland, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Irish Times

Details: Arriving at Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland, Zelenskyy spoke briefly with journalists before meeting with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.

Asked about his reaction to Biden mistakenly calling him "President Putin", Zelenskyy said: "It’s a mistake. I think the United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so".

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to the people of Ireland for their support.

"First of all, thank you so much for your support, thanks to Ireland for hosting a lot of Ukrainian refugees, you were with us from the very beginning of the Russian invasion," the president said.

Zelenskyy travelled to Ireland for a bilateral meeting with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on his way back to Ukraine after meeting with NATO leaders in the United States.

Background: On Thursday, at the final press conference of the NATO Summit, Biden confused Zelenskyy with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and also referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Trump".

Politico reported that European officials and diplomats were privately taken aback by US President Joe Biden's uncertain and error-filled speeches at the NATO Summit in Washington.

