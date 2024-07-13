Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos

Two people were killed and four wounded in the attack on Donetsk Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Filashkinʼs Telegram channel

Quote: "Russians hit the territory of an agricultural business in Kostiantynopolske, Kurakhove hromada, with guided aerial bombs, killing one person and injuring one. (Hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories)

Advertisement:

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Filashkinʼs Telegram channel

Chasiv Yar came under fire from the Grads (Soviet-made multiple launch rocket systems – ed.). One of the projectiles hit a multi-storey building. One person was killed and one wounded.

Two people were wounded in the shelling in New-York".

Support UP or become our patron!