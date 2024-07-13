Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
Saturday, 13 July 2024, 20:57
Two people were killed and four wounded in the attack on Donetsk Oblast on Saturday.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Russians hit the territory of an agricultural business in Kostiantynopolske, Kurakhove hromada, with guided aerial bombs, killing one person and injuring one. (Hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories)
Chasiv Yar came under fire from the Grads (Soviet-made multiple launch rocket systems – ed.). One of the projectiles hit a multi-storey building. One person was killed and one wounded.
Two people were wounded in the shelling in New-York".
